O'FALLON, Ill. – Hinchcliffe Elementary School saw a robust turnout for its inaugural garden club meeting recently, with 78 children participating in the event.

The gathering, part of the O'Fallon Community Consolidated School District #90, provided students with the opportunity to engage with nature in an outdoor classroom setting.

The young participants spent the evening learning about various aspects of gardening, discussing different plant species, and interacting with the natural environment. The hands-on experience aimed to foster a deeper appreciation for nature among the students.

The garden club is designed to provide students with practical knowledge about gardening, while also promoting teamwork and outdoor activity. The initiative is part of the school district’s broader efforts to incorporate more experiential learning opportunities into the curriculum.

Parents and teachers alike expressed their satisfaction with the turnout and the level of engagement from the students.

The school aims to build on the success of the first session and cultivate a long-lasting interest in gardening among the students.



