Hilltoppers Upend Cougars In Women's Tennis
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - SIUE women's tennis won the early battle in doubles Friday but dropped the overall match 4-1 to Western Kentucky.
Amelia Gorman and Cydney Rogers remained undefeated at No. 1 doubles this spring with a 6-3 win over WKU's Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova. SIUE's Margaux Guibal Britt and Stefaniya Anikina rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Emily Schut and Mia Miranda 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.
Western Kentucky, now 3-1, came back with four straight wins in singles.
Two matches were left incomplete, including Paige Duncan up 1-0 in the third set after splitting the first two sets with Mariana Zegada at No. 4 singles.
With the loss, SIUE is now 2-1 this spring. Next up for the Cougars is a Feb. 8 match against Bradley in Peoria, Illinois.
More like this: