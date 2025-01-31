BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - SIUE women's tennis won the early battle in doubles Friday but dropped the overall match 4-1 to Western Kentucky.

Amelia Gorman and Cydney Rogers remained undefeated at No. 1 doubles this spring with a 6-3 win over WKU's Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova. SIUE's Margaux Guibal Britt and Stefaniya Anikina rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Emily Schut and Mia Miranda 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.

Western Kentucky, now 3-1, came back with four straight wins in singles.

Two matches were left incomplete, including Paige Duncan up 1-0 in the third set after splitting the first two sets with Mariana Zegada at No. 4 singles.

With the loss, SIUE is now 2-1 this spring. Next up for the Cougars is a Feb. 8 match against Bradley in Peoria, Illinois.

