Pvt. Keltney Chamberlin, of Hillsboro, Illinois, shakes hands with Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Reif, an Illinois National Guard recruiter, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station Jan. 11. Chamberlin enlisted as a 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, in Shiloh, Illinois. (U.S. Army photo)

SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Keltney Chamberlin, of Hillsboro, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Jan. 11 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Chamberlin enlisted as a 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. She is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, in Shiloh, Illinois, until she leaves for basic combat training this summer. She will be assigned to the 233rd Military Police Company, in Springfield, Illinois, upon completion of her training.

Chamberlin is a junior at Hillsboro High School and currently resides with her parents, Christy and Richard.

After successfully completing her training, Chamberlin will be eligible to receive 100 percent free college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant, as well as be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Chamberlin and welcome her into the Illinois Army National Guard.

