BELLEVILLE - Dierre Hill, Jr., ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns as Belleville Althoff Catholic won its IHSA Class 1A playoff opener 60-0 over Dupo Friday night at George Martz Field.

The Crusaders went to 10-0 on the season with the win, and advance to the second round next week against the winner of Carrollton and Winchester West Central, who play on Saturday afternoon. Carrollton will get the home game if they defeat the Cougars.

Hill scored twice on runs of 67 and 47 yards as the Crusaders built a 54-0 halftime lead, triggering the second-half running clock rule. Steven Brown, Hill's backfield mate, ran in from 13 yards out, quarterback Jayden Ellington threw for two touchdowns, 39 yards to Charleston Colden, and 40 yards to Logan Thompson, and also ran in from nine yards for another touchdown.

Lucas Jacquot ran in from 13 yards for another score, Kyle Kantner hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Mason Thacker late in the first half, and John Taylor took an interception back 30 yards in the third quarter for the final Althoff touchdown.

The Crusaders are now 10-0, while the Tigers, who made their first postseason appearance in many years, end their campaign 5-5.

