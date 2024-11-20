COLUMBIA - Both Savannah Hildebrand and Makenna Witham scored 13 points each, and it was enough to take Triad to a win in its girls basketball season opener Tuesday night, Nov. 19, 2024, over Marquette Catholic 57-27 in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic Tuesday night at the Columbia gym.

Although quarter-by-quarter scores were unavailable, the Knights took charge from the opening tip and didn't look back in taking the curtain-raiser over the Explorers. Both teams opened their season with the game, Triad going 16-16 last season, while the Explorers were 9-18.

Article continues after sponsor message

To go along with Hildebrand and Witham's efforts, Triad got nine points from Addi Jones, seven points each from Erica Boyce and Delaney Hess, five points from Emerson Guidry, and three points from Cameron Powers.

None of the Marquette players broke into double figures, with Kel'c Robinson coming up with nine points, while Laila Davis had five points, both Izzy Hough and Allie Weiner had four points each, Delaney Ortman and Caylee Rhodes had two points each, and Kaylyn St. Peters had a single point.

The Knights open the season 1-0, and next meet the host Eagles on Thursday night, with the time to be announced.

The Explorers open at 0-1, and play Belleville East in the tournament Thursday at 6 p.m. then after the tournament, plays at Father McGivney Catholic Dec. 2, and have their home opener at Marquette Family Arena on Dec. 6 against Litchfield. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: