EDWARDSVILLE – With all of the cute little plastic Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies, Cadberry cream eggs and more, the Easter season has been transformed from the religious holiday of Jesus Christ’s resurrection to a multimillion dollar commercial company’s dream.

At 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday night, guests will be able to relive catechism classes of their past and put a new, comical spin on all of the Easter treat origins that will make the audience of Sister’s Easter Catechism ask, “Will My Easter Bunny Go To Heaven?”

Sister Mary Beth will take her audience on a trip back to catechism class, encouraging class participation throughout the evening and making the whole event fun for all.

In the “sinfully funny” late night stage show, Wildey Theatre Director Al Canal is excited to have Sister Mary Beth back to the historic theater for her Easter-themed show. Sister Mary Beth has also performed at the Wildey with her Christmas catechism.

“We are so fortunate to have Sister Mary Beth back,” Canal said. “She is tremendous and people love her.”

Throughout the course of the night, Sister will explain the origins of all of those Easter bunnies, eggs, bonnets baskets and even those yummy Easter peeps. She will also answer the big question of the evening, “will my bunny go to Heaven?” and share the significance of those adorable baby chicks.

“It’s a hilarious interactive comedy show that is a take on catechism class,” Canal said. “The show, besides being funny, is educational. Everyone who comes to it has a great time!”

Canal also warns audience members to spit out their chewing gum at the door, as Sister Mary Beth frowns upon that in her classroom.

“Do not chew gum in her classroom!” he warned. “Sister does not look to kindly on that!”

Tickets are still available for the show this weekend. To purchase tickets, please visit the Wildey Theatre website for the event or call the box office at (618) 307-1750.

If your comedic tastes require a little less Easter flair, nationally renowned comedian Kevin Meaney will be performing his set on Sunday, March 20. Tickets are also available on the Wildey Theatre website and at the box office.

