ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - The highways and roads are opening up on Friday after heavy sleet and snow combinations on Wednesday and Thursday.

The photos show a drive through Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, then Wood River, and Alton Friday morning to demonstrate the work highway and street crews have done. The highway and street crews did a remarkable job from Thursday night to Friday morning clearing the highways for motorists, some of whom returned to work on Friday.

Schools remain closed on Friday. There is no snow in the forecast for Saturday through next Thursday. Temps for Sunday are expected to rise to 32 degrees, with a low of 15. Monday a high of 31 is forecast with a low of 15, 35 degrees is the projected high on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Thursday highs now are predicted at 37 and 38 degrees.

