Highway-rail Crossing Improvements For Marion County Approved By The ICC

SPRINGFIELD, IL. - The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved a Stipulated Agreement to advance highway-rail crossing improvements projects in Marion County. The Agreements require Union Pacific Railroad Company (UP) to install new automatic warning devices at the Basom Road grade crossing, located near Salem, and the Currie Road grade crossing, located near Kinmundy. Alma Township is required to reconstruct the existing highway approach grades at both the Basom Road and Currie Road crossings.

The estimated cost to install the new automatic warning devices at both crossings is $650,247. Stipulated Agreement 2170 authorizes the use of Grade Crossing Protection Funds to reimburse UP for up to 95%, not to exceed $617,735, of the costs to install the new automatic warning devices at the crossings. UP will be responsible for all remaining installation costs, as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices.

The estimated cost to reconstruct the existing highway approach grades at the Basom Road and Currie Road crossings is $314,000. Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 100%, not to exceed $314,000, of the costs to reconstruct the existing highway approach grades at the crossings. The Township will pay all future costs to maintain the reconstructed highway approaches.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Keeping pedestrians, motorists and rail employees safe near and around railroad tracks is a top priority for the ICC. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables important rail safety projects like these to move forward, and that’s a win for everyone who uses the crossings,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

All work is expected to be completed within twelve months of the Order date.

To read Stipulated Agreement 2170 in Docket No. T22-0033 click here.

ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF) In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding towards project such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program,click here.

More like this: