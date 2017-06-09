ALTON - When dealing with chronic or temporary pain due to an injury, it can become quite difficult to perform some of life’s most simple activities. Luckily for patients in the Riverbend and beyond, a new, state-of-the-art therapy is now available at Bemis Family Chiropractic.

As the exclusive healthcare provider of MLS Laser Therapy in the entire region, Dr. F. Ryan Bemis is happy to introduce this new treatment method to new and existing patients.

“I have been a chiropractor for nearly 20 years and several of the conditions that I treat just need an extra little help, whether it be a chronic neck or shoulder issue, lower back problem, or neuropathy in the feet,” Bemis said. “This treatment can be the extra help that my patients can have to get relief they need.”

MLS Laser Therapy is a non-invasive, FDA-cleared, safe and effective treatment where light is used to relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and promote wound healing and soft tissue repair. Using dual-wave technology to target both pain and inflammation.

“It’s different from other laser treatments because it helps regenerate the cells and helps the cells function better,” he said. “It gets to the mitochondria to allow them to function better within the cell, producing ATP, which is responsible for producing cellular energy. Essentially, it’s like taking a plant outside to get sunlight, and it allows that cell to function much better.”

Dr. Bemis has found a great amount of success within his own patient population, including numerous patients who have already experienced the new MLS Laser Therapy. He indicated that the treatment is 90 percent effective. He estimates about 70 percent of his patients say that they have felt better after only one treatment.

“All of my patients have been doing very well with it,” he said. “One patient was told they’d be needing a knee replacement, and after the MLS Laser treatment, they are able to walk up and down stairs unassisted, and the same thing has occurred with patients needing hip replacements.”

Existing patients and those wishing to come off the street are more than welcome to contact Bemis Family Chiropractic for a free consultation about the treatment. Dr. Bemis also offers a free, 25-minute class at 7 p.m. every Monday to let anyone interested in receiving treatment know exactly how the laser works and the benefits it could provide.

“One of my patients who just got done with therapy was extremely happy with her results, so she brought six of her friends to one of our Monday classes,” he said.

Although a number of the patients Dr. Bemis takes care of are over the age of 60 and have ailments like degenerative knees, he does plenty of work with young athletes as well.

“I was working the Alton High concession stand this spring and was approached by a mother and her 15-year-old daughter, who was in a walking boot, hobbling around. At this point, I’d had the laser in my office for only two days. I asked what had happened and it turns out the girl had bruised her foot while playing soccer and had been in the boot for two straight weeks. When she removed the boot, she couldn’t walk without being in pain. Six treatments with the MLS Laser later, she was back playing soccer.”

MLS Laser Therapy is utilized in virtually every professional sports organization, including professional baseball, hockey, football, Olympic gymnastics, among many others. While Dr. Bemis also knows that in some cases, there is a need for surgery, this new treatment can help speed the recovery time in his patients who have gone through surgery. The laser also works by healing the wounds and repairing internal tissues from the inside-out.

The treatment can stand alone or can be used along with chiropractic evaluation and routine adjustments.

Dr. Bemis, a fourth-generation chiropractor who graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, has been serving the Riverbend area since 1997. Bemis Family Chiropractic is located at 230 Regional Drive in Alton, next to Target. For more information about MLS Laser Therapy, or to read more information about Bemis Family Chiropractic, please visit their website at www.bemisfamilychiropractic.com or call (618) 433-9333.

