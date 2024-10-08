City of Alton - Committee of the Whole Meeting

ALTON - The president of Alton Forward outlined the nonprofit’s plan to bring high-speed internet to an estimate of over “95% of the homes in Alton” at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

Alton Forward is “the nonprofit arm of AltonWorks,” according to its website. According to a 2023 legislative agenda for AltonWorks, the company received $20 million from the Illinois Capital Development Board to construct a fiber optic network throughout the City of Alton.

The broadband program, termed “AltonWorks FiberNet,” will start in the downtown business district before expanding throughout the city, eventually bringing high-speed internet and free Wi-Fi to the entire area.

“AltonWorks will construct a fiber optic network throughout Alton that will deliver symmetrical, ten gigabit-speed, enterprise-level service to Alton residents and businesses,” the agenda states. “All users will be connected with fiber laterals, and wireless antennas will be installed to bathe the area in robust, free Wi-Fi.”

At Monday’s meeting, Alton Forward President Mark Carlie spoke highly of the FiberNet plan, claiming it will bring Alton into the “new age of the digital economy.”

“We have this incredible opportunity to lay fiber as a utility throughout Alton,” Carlie said. “AltonWorks, upon getting its $20 million grant from the state, committed itself to laying this fiber into as many homes as possible. Right now, we look like we’re going to get to at least 95% of the homes in Alton … and every home that is certainly below the poverty line and many, many more.

“This fiber will bring us into the new age of the digital economy - this is very important. This is a game-changer for Alton if we use it right.”

He said the fiber optic network would revolutionize Alton as a “digitally relevant, competitive” city, offering every resident the chance to participate in telemedicine, remote work, and more. However, he noted that for the network to maximize its impact, Alton Forward needs to make it more accessible by providing devices to those in need.

Carlie said a “Digital Equity and Inclusion Task Force” was assembled to find ways to make the upgraded network accessible to more Alton residents. Members suggested purchasing 350 laptops for “low-income, unconnected” households, leading to a related resolution for City Council consideration. More details about that proposal are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

A full recording of the Oct. 7, 2024 Alton Committee of the Whole meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

