GRANITE CITY - A high-speed police chase resulting in a crash and more has led to multiple felony charges filed against a Belleville resident.

Lecourtney A. Luckett, 44, of Belleville, was charged with aggravated battery (a Class 2 felony), aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (a Class 3 felony), driving while license is revoked, and resisting a peace officer (both Class A misdemeanors).

On Nov. 12, 2024, Luckett allegedly fled from police at a high rate of speed before crashing the vehicle, fleeing on foot, spitting on a police officer, and more. A petition to deny his pretrial release describes the incident as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

“Defendant was identified as the driver of a motor vehicle exceeding the posted limit and officers attempted a stop. Defendant continued to accelerate to 105 mph in a 55 mph zone and attempted to pass a semi-tractor trailer on the shoulder, striking the truck and crashing into a ditch.

“Defendant then fled on foot, ignoring officer orders. He was apprehended and spit on an officer, also threatening to flee again if released. He has priors for aggravated fleeing.”

Luckett has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1998, when he was convicted of armed robbery in St. Clair County. Several other charges have been filed against him in the years since, including multiple weapon offenses, aggravated robbery, home invasion, mob action, and many more. He also had an active warrant for his arrest from a St. Clair County criminal case filed earlier this month.

The Granite City Police Department presented the latest case against Luckett, who was remanded to jail and currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: