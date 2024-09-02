WOOD RIVER – The Wood River Police Department attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of IL-143 and Wanda Road around 5:15 a.m. Monday morning.

The incident escalated into a pursuit that crossed the Popular Street Bridge and entered St. Louis. The suspect abandoned the vehicle near Arsenal Street.

Despite efforts to locate the individual, police were unable to make an arrest. The vehicle was recovered by authorities.

The car was reported stolen from a residence in the 800 block of Edwardsville Road in Wood River. Prior to the theft, Wood River Police had received reports of car break-ins in the vicinity.

