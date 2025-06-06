GRANITE CITY — A man with an active arrest warrant for parole violation died following a high-speed chase and crash Thursday afternoon, June 5, 2025, in Granite City, authorities said.

At approximately 3:47 p.m. on June 5, 2025, a Granite City Police Department officer spotted the subject riding a motorcycle near Maryville Road and Parkview Drive. Upon attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the subject fled north on Maryville Road at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The pursuit ended when the motorcycle was involved in a crash at the intersection of Maryville Road and Pontoon Road.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Madison County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and confirmed the subject was deceased.

The Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation into the incident.

Granite City Police Major Charles Bremer said no further information will be released at this time.

More like this: