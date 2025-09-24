EAST ST. LOUIS In a superseding indictment unsealed today, high-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel are facing federal charges for their alleged involvement in trafficking hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine into southern Illinois and laundering the proceeds to Mexico.

“The Sinaloa Cartel relies on drug trafficking to finance its terrorism against the American people while spreading poison in our communities,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Today’s indictment is a significant blow against this terrorist organization’s infrastructure as we carry out President Trump’s mission of dismantling and destroying the cartels.”

“The Sinaloa Cartel is a vicious international criminal organization that spreads terror through intimidation, torture, and murder. The entire enterprise is financed through a drug distribution network that includes southern Illinois,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft for the Southern District of Illinois. “Today’s superseding indictment targets some of the highest level of Sinaloa leadership demonstrating our commitment to use every possible tool to crush this cartel, dismantling its operations, and protecting our community from its narcoterrorism.”

“Today’s announcement in the Southern District of Illinois is monumental in our fight to eliminate the Sinaloa Cartel,” said Administrator Terrance Cole of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “The extraordinary work of the St. Louis Field Division and their partners resulted in the seizure of more than 800 pounds of fentanyl and exposed a money laundering network that pushed millions in cartel profits through U.S. banks. This is not a street-corner operation — it is a cartel pipeline that has flooded the Midwest with significant amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. We continue the fight, using all the resources of the United States government, to destroy the Sinaloa Cartel.”

The indictment alleges that the Sinaloa Cartel is a Mexican-based transnational drug trafficking organization that uses premeditated violence to control territory and undermine governmental authority. The Cartel sustains its enterprise by trafficking narcotics into the United States and funneling the profits back into Mexico.

Over approximately one week, the DEA, in conjunction with law enforcement partners, arrested 15 of the charged defendants in a nationwide operation involving Sinaloa Cartel associates. These indictments and arrests are the result of a years-long operation involving the removal of more than 400 kilograms of fentanyl, nearly 80 kilograms of methamphetamine and 50 kilograms of cocaine from communities in and around Southern Illinois.

President Donald J. Trump designated the Sinaloa Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). The designation included the Sinaloa Cartel among eight criminal organizations classified as FTOs and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. § 1189) and Executive Order 13224.

Narcoterrorism is a federal crime that provides enhanced penalties to punish drug trafficking that supports terrorist organizations. The crime of providing material support applies when a person provides resources to an organization knowing that it has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment alleging that 26 defendants participated in a Sinaloa Cartel sourced drug distribution pipeline originating in Mexico that included the Southern District of Illinois, including the following:

Name

Age

Residence

Charge(s)

Prospero Coronel-Sanchez,

also known as “Pro”

40

Mexican national

Narcoterrorism; providing material support to foreign terrorist organization;

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy

Jose Luis Angulo-Soto, also known as “Jose Luis Angulo-Cazares” or “El Mi Nino”

Mexican national

Narcoterrorism;

conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy

German Angel Alatorre-Monge

24

South Gate, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Leobardo Alcaraz-Ibarra

51

Phoenix

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Miguel Angel Aramburo, Jr.

34

Paramount, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Manuel Buenrostro

38

Cudahy, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Oscar Bryan Castro

34

Pasadena, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy

Carlos Diaz, Jr.

34

Pasadena, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy

Alejandro Flores

30

Cudahy, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Armando Gallardo

46

Chula Vista, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Karen L. Gandarillas-Carreno

36

Sun Valley, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy

Roberto J. Gonzalez, Jr.

39

Bell, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Sabrina Danielle Herrera

35

South Gate, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Mauro Armando Luna-Renteria

39

Lynwood, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Lucia Viridiana Montano

40

Rio Rico, Arizona

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

David Alonso Pereda

33

Costa Mesa, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Memo Perez, also known as “Demecia Perez”

50

Los Angeles, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Jaqueline Desiree Piikkila-Vigueras

49

Tucson, Arizona

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy

Miguel Rios

31

Cudahy, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Richard Ruiz, Jr.

27

Paramount, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Evan Sanchez

31

Victorville, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Julio Villa-Morales

36

Tucson, Arizona

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Jose Espino-Zavala

44

Mexican national

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Martin Ismael Zuniga-Lopez

32

Los Angeles, California

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Earl Frank

56

O’Fallon, Illinois

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy (2 counts); distribution of controlled substances: methamphetamine

Michael Pennel

56

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy

According to court documents, the charged conduct occurred between January 2020 and July 2025. The conspiracy is accused of distributing more than 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, 400 or more grams of fentanyl, and five kilograms or more of cocaine.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.

DEA St. Louis, IRS Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case. HSI’s Parole and Law Enforcement Programs Unit provided critical support.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Karelia Rajagopal, Laura Reppert, and Thomas Leggans for the Southern District of Illinois are prosecuting the case.

In March 2023, the original indictment charged Earl Frank and 10 others with various federal offenses related to the drug trafficking conspiracy:

Name

Age

Residence

Charge(s)

Plea

Earl Frank

56

O’Fallon, Illinois

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; distribution of controlled substance: methamphetamine; money laundering conspiracy

Not guilty

Michael Pennel

56

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering

Not guilty

Chontell Reynolds

42

East St. Louis, Illinois

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; distribution of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Guilty; awaiting sentencing

Jeffery Neely

54

St. Louis, Missouri

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Guilty; awaiting sentencing

Dereck Turnage

49

Bowling Green, Missouri

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Guilty; sentenced to 235 months in prison

David Allen Day

55

Ironton, Missouri

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Guilty; Sentenced to 20 years in prison

Dwayne Kimmins

52

St. Louis, Missouri

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Guilty; Sentenced to nine years in prison

Charles R. Evans

35

O’Fallon, Missouri

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

Guilty; Awaiting sentencing

Shannon Guyton

46

Clarkton, Missouri

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; transportation in aid of racketeering enterprise

Guilty; sentenced to eight years in prison

Kimberly Hoskins

38

O’Fallon, Illinois

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering

Guilty; Awaiting sentencing

Aundre Vaughn

54

East St. Louis, Illinois

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; distribution of controlled substances: fentanyl

Guilty; Awaiting sentencing

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

