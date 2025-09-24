High-Ranking Members of Sinaloa Cartel Charged with Material Support of a Foreign Terrorist Organization
Cartel members face indictment for distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine in Southern Illinois and laundering proceeds to Mexico.
EAST ST. LOUIS — In a superseding indictment unsealed today, high-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel are facing federal charges for their alleged involvement in trafficking hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine into southern Illinois and laundering the proceeds to Mexico.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“The Sinaloa Cartel relies on drug trafficking to finance its terrorism against the American people while spreading poison in our communities,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Today’s indictment is a significant blow against this terrorist organization’s infrastructure as we carry out President Trump’s mission of dismantling and destroying the cartels.”
“The Sinaloa Cartel is a vicious international criminal organization that spreads terror through intimidation, torture, and murder. The entire enterprise is financed through a drug distribution network that includes southern Illinois,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft for the Southern District of Illinois. “Today’s superseding indictment targets some of the highest level of Sinaloa leadership demonstrating our commitment to use every possible tool to crush this cartel, dismantling its operations, and protecting our community from its narcoterrorism.”
“Today’s announcement in the Southern District of Illinois is monumental in our fight to eliminate the Sinaloa Cartel,” said Administrator Terrance Cole of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “The extraordinary work of the St. Louis Field Division and their partners resulted in the seizure of more than 800 pounds of fentanyl and exposed a money laundering network that pushed millions in cartel profits through U.S. banks. This is not a street-corner operation — it is a cartel pipeline that has flooded the Midwest with significant amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. We continue the fight, using all the resources of the United States government, to destroy the Sinaloa Cartel.”
The indictment alleges that the Sinaloa Cartel is a Mexican-based transnational drug trafficking organization that uses premeditated violence to control territory and undermine governmental authority. The Cartel sustains its enterprise by trafficking narcotics into the United States and funneling the profits back into Mexico.
Over approximately one week, the DEA, in conjunction with law enforcement partners, arrested 15 of the charged defendants in a nationwide operation involving Sinaloa Cartel associates. These indictments and arrests are the result of a years-long operation involving the removal of more than 400 kilograms of fentanyl, nearly 80 kilograms of methamphetamine and 50 kilograms of cocaine from communities in and around Southern Illinois.
President Donald J. Trump designated the Sinaloa Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). The designation included the Sinaloa Cartel among eight criminal organizations classified as FTOs and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. § 1189) and Executive Order 13224.
Narcoterrorism is a federal crime that provides enhanced penalties to punish drug trafficking that supports terrorist organizations. The crime of providing material support applies when a person provides resources to an organization knowing that it has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization.
A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment alleging that 26 defendants participated in a Sinaloa Cartel sourced drug distribution pipeline originating in Mexico that included the Southern District of Illinois, including the following:
Name
Age
Residence
Charge(s)
Prospero Coronel-Sanchez,
also known as “Pro”
40
Mexican national
Narcoterrorism; providing material support to foreign terrorist organization;
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy
Jose Luis Angulo-Soto, also known as “Jose Luis Angulo-Cazares” or “El Mi Nino”
Mexican national
Narcoterrorism;
conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy
German Angel Alatorre-Monge
24
South Gate, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Leobardo Alcaraz-Ibarra
51
Phoenix
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Miguel Angel Aramburo, Jr.
34
Paramount, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Manuel Buenrostro
38
Cudahy, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Oscar Bryan Castro
34
Pasadena, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy
Carlos Diaz, Jr.
34
Pasadena, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy
Alejandro Flores
30
Cudahy, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Armando Gallardo
46
Chula Vista, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Karen L. Gandarillas-Carreno
36
Sun Valley, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy
Roberto J. Gonzalez, Jr.
39
Bell, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Sabrina Danielle Herrera
35
South Gate, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Mauro Armando Luna-Renteria
39
Lynwood, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Lucia Viridiana Montano
40
Rio Rico, Arizona
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
David Alonso Pereda
33
Costa Mesa, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Memo Perez, also known as “Demecia Perez”
50
Los Angeles, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Jaqueline Desiree Piikkila-Vigueras
49
Tucson, Arizona
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy
Miguel Rios
31
Cudahy, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Richard Ruiz, Jr.
Article continues after sponsor message
27
Paramount, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Evan Sanchez
31
Victorville, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Julio Villa-Morales
36
Tucson, Arizona
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Jose Espino-Zavala
44
Mexican national
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Martin Ismael Zuniga-Lopez
32
Los Angeles, California
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Earl Frank
56
O’Fallon, Illinois
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy (2 counts); distribution of controlled substances: methamphetamine
Michael Pennel
56
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering conspiracy
According to court documents, the charged conduct occurred between January 2020 and July 2025. The conspiracy is accused of distributing more than 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, 400 or more grams of fentanyl, and five kilograms or more of cocaine.
This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.
DEA St. Louis, IRS Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case. HSI’s Parole and Law Enforcement Programs Unit provided critical support.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Karelia Rajagopal, Laura Reppert, and Thomas Leggans for the Southern District of Illinois are prosecuting the case.
In March 2023, the original indictment charged Earl Frank and 10 others with various federal offenses related to the drug trafficking conspiracy:
Name
Age
Residence
Charge(s)
Plea
Earl Frank
56
O’Fallon, Illinois
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; distribution of controlled substance: methamphetamine; money laundering conspiracy
Not guilty
Michael Pennel
56
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering
Not guilty
Chontell Reynolds
42
East St. Louis, Illinois
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; distribution of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Guilty; awaiting sentencing
Jeffery Neely
54
St. Louis, Missouri
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Guilty; awaiting sentencing
Dereck Turnage
49
Bowling Green, Missouri
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Guilty; sentenced to 235 months in prison
David Allen Day
55
Ironton, Missouri
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Guilty; Sentenced to 20 years in prison
Dwayne Kimmins
52
St. Louis, Missouri
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Guilty; Sentenced to nine years in prison
Charles R. Evans
35
O’Fallon, Missouri
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
Guilty; Awaiting sentencing
Shannon Guyton
46
Clarkton, Missouri
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; transportation in aid of racketeering enterprise
Guilty; sentenced to eight years in prison
Kimberly Hoskins
38
O’Fallon, Illinois
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; money laundering
Guilty; Awaiting sentencing
Aundre Vaughn
54
East St. Louis, Illinois
Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; distribution of controlled substances: fentanyl
Guilty; Awaiting sentencing
An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
More like this: