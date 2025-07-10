EDWARDSVILLE - Renowned area artist Rocky Pardo is back with mixed metal fine art jewelry entries in the upcoming Edwardsville Art Fair set for Sept. 25-28, 2025, at Edwardsville City Park.

"I create mixed metal fine art jewelry with an emphasis on silver, gold, and the creation of my own precious metal alloys. I use a variety of techniques including hand fabrication, forming, alloying, reticulation, soldering, and stone setting to manipulate metal into miniature wearable skyscapes.

"I put a high priority on ethically-sourced metals and gemstones, often recycling and reusing my own metal. I hand-select various precious and semi-precious gemstones to create and emphasize balance in my pieces.

"My designs are driven by the desire to strike a balance between the rough and refined, creating effortlessly elegant pieces that are comfortable and easy to wear. I enjoy mixing metals with age-old techniques to achieve unconventional results. I find inspiration in the harmonic opposites of the materials themselves, the world around me, and a life split between two countries."

"I am embarking down a path to bring us all back to connection, nature, and harmony. As many of us spend our time inside, my goal is to bring the outdoors in. The relationship between humans and nature — especially plants — has always astounded me. Growing up in a family of twelve, I often sought rest and stillness outdoors within the plants. My aim in this current work is to exemplify the spirit and energy coming from the plants through color, rhythm, and pattern.

"I wheel throw each piece, then hand-paint and underglaze trail or stain my clay and slip trail every one of my plant motifs. Each piece is freehanded and holds very subtle differing qualities while maintaining uniqueness. All pieces are fired in a cone six oxidation atmosphere."

"I use oil pastels to create art inspired by the human experience. My work is fueled by the aspects of life I find most fascinating and liberating: freedom from self-judgment, living with our intrusive thoughts, being present, and genuine human connection. These are the topics that drive my creativity and the stories I aim to tell through my portraits and visual expression."

