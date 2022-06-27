JERSEYVILLE - Tomorrow is Election Day in several local counties, and Jersey County voters will have a wide range of candidates to choose from as the county sees several highly-contested races.

Republicans Kevin Ayres and Collin Crawford are seeking their party’s nomination for Jersey County County Coroner. This will be the first time in nearly 30 years that Jersey County voters will elect a new coroner since the passing of Larry Joe Alexander, who was the longest-serving coroner in Jersey County history from 1992-2021.

Three candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for County Treasurer: Gregory “Greg” Weiner, Katie Steckel-Abbey and Martin “Marty” Ward. The nominee will go on to replace incumbent Republican Treasurer Gilbert Ashlock.

12 County Board Member seats are also up for election - three seats for each of the county’s four districts. In District 1, Kenneth Grizzle and incumbents David Crone and Jarrod Hayes will compete for the Republican nomination. Bob Siemer and Marci Collins will seek the Democratic nomination for District 1, while incumbent Democrat Mary Kirbach will not seek re-election.

In District 2, two Republicans - Ben Heitzig and incumbent Eric Ivers - will replace two Democrats not seeking re-election, Sandy Hefner and Scott Tonsor.

Republicans Kara Ontis and incumbent Mark Wagner will compete in District 3. Democrats John Hill, Judah Davenport and Mary Drainer will also run, while incumbent Democrat Brian Kanallakan will not seek re-election.

District 4 will see Jersey County’s most crowded County Board seat races. Seven total candidates are running - five Republicans and two Democrats. Among them are David Rich (R), Sheila Beers (R), Steve “Santa” Pegram (R) and Alan Milton (D), as well as incumbents Edward Koenig Jr. (R), Gary Krueger (R) and Donald Little (D).

County Clerk Pam Warford and Sheriff Mike Ringhausen are both seeking re-election unopposed.

For more information about the Jersey County Primary election, contact the Jersey County Clerk’s office at (618) 498-5571.

