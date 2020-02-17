Chicago – On Thursday, Illinois for Warren and Chicago for Warren/Chicago Pride for Warren hosted a happy hour at Sidetrack Chicago. Illinois state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden, and Second Congressional District Delegate André Washington spoke at the event, and LGBTQ+ activist Candace Gingrich endorsed Elizabeth.

Below are some highlights from the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

Windy City Times: Candace Gingrich endorses Warren at LGBTQ event

Ahead of the event, Gingrich told Windy City Times that [...], "This will be my first time voting in a presidential election as an Illinoisan and I am pretty excited to be voting for Elizabeth Warren. Being here at Sidetrack is historical because it has been a gathering place for not just movers and shakers but everyday people who do all the work to get the good stuff done like everyone here tonight who are going to make sure Elizabeth Warren wins."

More like this: