HIGHLAND — Jennifer (Isaak) Korte, a Republican, has declared her candidacy to represent County Board District 1 in Highland. This district is currently served by Fred Michael, who has decided to not seek reelection.

“I want to thank Fred for his service on the county board. He has been a conscientious voice for Highland,” stated Korte.

Korte’s campaign is focused on fiscal responsibility, economic development and transparency.

“I understand the need for funding services, while evaluating programs that are less effective,” said Korte. “Madison County deserves leadership that is fiscally responsible, listens, acts and leads with integrity.”

Korte has her Master’s Degree in Social work and has been a strong community advocate for senior citizens, people who are disabled, children and small businesses.

Korte was appointed to the Madison County Mental Health Board in 2023 and was recently appointed as the Vice President of the board. She continues to be a volunteer in her local community with a nonprofit agency by providing meals and has also provided respite care for families who foster children.

“Highland is my home. I grew up here. Serving this community is rewarding and I honestly want to make a positive impact for our district, said Korte. “I want to maintain fiscal responsible spending while funding services that our residents rely on. I have the drive and leadership skills to advocate for our district.”



Korte plans to run a grassroots, community-focused campaign with direct engagement with the residents, small businesses and local organizations. She believes decisions made at the county level should reflect the needs of her district.

The primary election for County Board will be held on March 17, 2026. For more information, contact Korte by email info@jenniferkorte.com or visit her facebook page: facebook.com/KorteforIL

