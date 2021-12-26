EDWARDSVILLE - As part of a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Successful Communities Collaborative (SSCC) initiative funded by a $2,593.90 grant from the SIUE Meridian Society, equipment that supports the Highland History Digitization project has been delivered to the city’s Louis Latzer Memorial Library.

Connie Frey Spurlock, SSCC director and associate professor of sociology, submitted the funding request. The equipment was received by Angela R. Kim, director of the Louis Latzer Memorial Library, and Jacob W. Rose, chair of the City of Highland Historical Commission.

“Highland takes great pride in its Swiss heritage,” said Louis L. Latzer, Library board member and great-great-grandson of the Library’s namesake. “At this time, the only way to see records of Highland’s past is to go to the Library to get them physically. The digitization of Highland’s historical documents and photographs will make it easier for everyone to access their past. I foresee the results of this project being used by students and others as a way to get in touch with their past. What could be more meaningful? Thank you SIUE for helping make this a reality.”

Kim expressed her gratitude to the SIUE Meridian Society, Highland Area Community Foundation, and Margye Liebler Baumgardner Fund for project financing. She also thanked the SSCC for making the digitization project possible.

“I view this project as the embodiment of the cultural heart of the City of Highland and its community,” Kim shared. “What is contributed to this project will not only preserve the historic context of the Highland community, but also expand upon it through undiscovered historic resources.”

The project aims to create a comprehensive, publicly available online archive of Highland’s historical record, documenting and preserving the city’s rich architectural, cultural and grassroots organizations for a global audience. Digitized documents will be accessible on the Louis Latzer Library website, supporting research and reference needs.

Highland is one of the oldest Swiss settlements in the United States. It was founded in 1831 by Swiss pioneers from Sursee, Switzerland. The name of Highland was chosen in 1836, as the area resembled the pioneers’ native homeland of Scotland. The history, culture, artifacts and historical buildings of Highland are preserved and promoted by the Highland Historical Society.

Meridian Society is a subsidiary organization of the SIUE Foundation, which promotes women's leadership and invests in the community-based projects of SIUE. The Society gets its name because 90th Meridian (one-fourth away from prime meridian) passes through the SIUE campus. The Meridian award is an annual award that funds projects of SIUE that provides services to the community directly. This award has been distributed to more than 100 projects since the inception of philanthropic work in Society since 2003.

SIUE Successful Communities Collaborative (SSCC) is a cross-disciplinary program that supports one-year partnerships between the University and communities in Illinois to advance local resilience and sustainability based on community-identified environmental, social and economic issues and needs. Our mission is to connect Illinois communities with the dynamic resources of SIUE students and faculty.

