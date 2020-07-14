HIGHLAND - People traveling along Highway 70 around Highland called 911 Tuesday morning to report a helicopter had crashed in a farm field close to Highway 70.

Multiple fire and EMS workers along with police started to respond to the area. It was determined it was a helicopter that was applying fungicides to cornfields and it didn’t crash.

"They are known to do aerobatics while spraying the fields," said the Highland-Pierron Fire Department in a statement. “No helicopter crashed today. Pilots are applying fungicides to farmers' cornfields. Expect some aerobatics by both helicopters and planes the next few days.”

