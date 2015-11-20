Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Highland volleyball player for SIUE named to All-Ohio Valley Conference team

November 20, 2015 7:45 PM
Highland's Kristen Torre, a standout for SIUE volleyball.SIUE volleyball's Kristen Torre (Highland, Illinois) has been named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference team for a second straight season.

Torre, a 6-foot, 2-inch senior middle blocker, broke the school record for hitting percentage in a season at .375. She finished her collegiate career No. 5 all-time in kills with 1,256 and second all-time in hitting percentage at .315.

Torre was joined on the All-OVC team by Scottie Ingram (Murray State), Cody Dodd (Tennessee Tech), Arianna Person (Belmont), Sam Bedard (Murray State), Allie Hueston (Eastern Illinois), Chloe Watson (Tennessee State), Nzingha Clark (Southeast Missouri), Merideth Jewell (Morehead State), Madison Halterman (Tennessee State), Kristen Besselsen (Murray State), Emma Price (Belmont), Hannah Sigala (Morehead State) and Rachel Vick (Eastern Kentucky).

Ingram was named the OVC Player of the Year. Jewell was picked as the Freshman of the Year. Halterman was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year. Bedard was named the Setter of the Year. Murray State's David Schwepker was tabbed the Coach of the Year.

Torre's name will be peppered among the all-time greats in SIUE volleyball history.

She is among the top 10 in numerous career statistical categories, including block solos (68, T4th), points (1,256, 5th), sets played (443, 6th), attack attempts (2,945, 7th), block assists (268, 7th), total blocks (336, 8th), points per set (3.48, 9th) and kills per set (2.84, 10th).

Torre plans to graduate from SIUE this spring with a degree in elementary education.

