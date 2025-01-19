SALEM - Both Highland and Triad qualified two bowlers each for the sectional tournament next week, while Mascoutah won the IHSA boys bowling Salem Regional Saturday morning and afternoon, Jan. 18, 2025, at the Salem Bowling Center.

The Indians won first place to advance to the Collinsville Sectional next week with a six-game score of 6,355, with Mt. Vernon second at 6,218, the host Wildcats were third at 6,064, and Breese Central claimed the final team spot, with a fourth-place finish with 5,912. Highland was fifth with a score of 5,783, Centralia was just behind in sixth, with a 5,763, Triad came in seventh with a 5,618, In eighth place was Trenton Wesclin at 5,373, coming in ninth place was Bluford Webber at 5,283, and rounding out the top ten was Breese Mater Dei Catholic, who shot a 5,207. Right behind in 11th place was Lebanon, who had a 5.205 score, in 12th place was Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, with a 4,821, Woodlawn was 13th at 4,061. and Louisville North Clay was 14th with a 2,714.

Brody Elliott of the Rams won the individual title with a six-game score of 1.376, while the leading individual qualifier was Jackson Mikesell of the Orphans, who had a score of 1,344. Triad's Brock Lynch and Miller Garrison both qualified with identical scores of 1.271, Garrett Pryor of the Bulldogs went through with a 1,267, while Jaxon Cushman of the Silver Stallions qualified with a 1,213, Raymond Andrews of Webber qualified with a score of 1,204, Mater Dei's Kyle VonBokel went through with a score of 1.193, Jaden Offermann of Highland was next, having a 1,177, Webber's Ethan Thompson qualified with a 1,166, and Daven Cook of Centralia made the cut, posting a 1,160 score.

Mascoutah was led by Carter Baralle, who shot a 1,370, while Marcellus Goodknecht came up with a 1,314 set, Weston Huff fired a 1,285, Eric Jensen shot an 847, Logan Giovanetti had a partial series of 595, Logan Wagner came up with a 563, Logan Poggi had a single game of 201, and Tommy Whitmore had a single game of 181.

To go along with Pryor and Offermann's qualifying scores, Highland saw Josh Athmer shoot a 1,140 set, with Trent Hediger right behind with a 1,138, Abel Lentz came up with an 888, and Tyler Driscoll had a single game of 173. In addition to the qualifying scores of Lynch and Garrison, Triad saw Ethan Cameron come in with a 1,135, Jackson Naylor had an 834 set, Kendal Ruger had a 498 series, Walker Drake had a 491 set, and Jack Burrelsman shot a single game of 148.

The regional qualifying teams and individuals advance to the Collinsville Sectional next Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., at Camelot Bowl, with the qualifiers going on the state finals Jan.31-Feb. 1 at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. It's the only IHSA finals held in both Southern Illinois and the St. Louis area.

