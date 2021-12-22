HIGHLAND 54, CIVIC MEMORIAL 51: Highland and Civic Memorial's boys' basketball teams both played well Tuesday night at Civic Memorial High School and the score was close the entire time but Highland came away with the win by 3 points, 54-51 in overtime.

Highland led for the first three quarters (20-11, 31-27, and 43-35), but Civic Memorial outscored them in the fourth quarter 14 to 6 to tie the score at the end of regulation. In overtime, Highland edged back into the lead and secured a three-point win. For Civic Memorial, Dathan Greene scored 16, Sam Buckley netted 14, with Adam Ogden scoring 6, Aslan Henderson scoring 5, D.J. Dutton scored 3 with Melvin Hodge, and Lucas Naugle both scored 2 each.

Ottesmeir led the Highland Bulldogs with 15 points, while Mackey scored 10, Powers had 9, Jansen tallied 8, Gelly had 6, Fleming 5, and Kosher 1.

