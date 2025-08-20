HIGHLAND — The Highland Police Department has announced multiple road closures in downtown Highland, Illinois, to accommodate the annual Kirchenfest festival set for Aug. 19-25, 2025. The event, which celebrates the city’s Swiss and German heritage, will prompt street closures and traffic changes aimed at ensuring public safety during the week-long festivities.

The Highland Police Department said the following roads will be closed during the festival: 9th Street from Cypress to Lemon; Main Street from Cypress to Lemon; Cypress from 9th to Main; Lemon from 9th to Main; and Olive Street from the alley between Main and Broadway to the alley between 8th and 9th streets.

Additionally, Lemon Street will be converted to one-way traffic from 8th Street to Main Street.

Barricades, detours, and police officers will be deployed to manage traffic flow and assist drivers. Officials encouraged residents and visitors to plan alternate routes and exercise caution near the affected areas.

The Highland Police Department thanked the community for its patience and cooperation during the road adjustments, which support the longstanding Kirchenfest tradition.

St. Paul’s Kirchenfest, which began in 1970, has grown significantly in size and attendance. The festival reflects Highland’s Swiss and German roots and offers visitors German food, music, and cultural experiences.

Among the highlights of the event, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, will feature a bags tournament, a mega flea market pre-sale, food and drink vendors, and live music by The Double DNA Band starting at 7 p.m.

The Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, schedule includes the Strassenlauf 10K and 5K run/walk on Lemon Street, a Bavarian skillet breakfast, a mega flea market, inflatables for children, live performances, and bingo.

Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, will offer a bike race, a Korbball free-throw contest, a chicken dinner, continuous food and drink service, bingo, and multiple live music acts, including The Jorrells and the Fabulous Motown Revue.

