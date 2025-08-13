HIGHLAND — As students return to classrooms in the Highland School District, local law enforcement is emphasizing the importance of safe driving in school zones. The Highland Police Department has assigned two School Resource Officers (SROs) to support the district’s schools this academic year.

Officer Chris Clewis, who joined the department in June 2008, serves as the SRO for Highland Elementary and Primary Schools. A Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduate with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, Clewis brings a diverse set of skills to his role, including certifications as a Crisis Intervention Team member, Defensive Tactics Instructor, Taser Instructor, Drone Pilot, Gracie Ground Fighting Instructor, and Knife Defense Instructor. He is also an investigator with the Major Case Squad and an instructor at the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy.

Officer Nathan Biggs serves as the SRO for Highland High and Middle Schools. Biggs earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice studies from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2008 and graduated from the Police Training Institute in 2010. He began his law enforcement career with the Carbondale Police Department before joining Highland Police Department four years later. Biggs has received recognition from the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Alliance Against Impaired Motorists. He is a member of the Crisis Intervention Team, a juvenile officer, and a Gracie Ground Fighting Instructor.

The Highland Police Department encourages drivers to exercise caution as students and SROs are present throughout the district. The department extended best wishes to school staff, students, families, and its officers for the new school year.

