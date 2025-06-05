HIGHLAND — The Highland Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office are conducting an active death investigation at Silver Lake, officials confirmed Thursday, June 4, 2025.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, with forensic analysis still pending. No further details have been released to protect the integrity of the inquiry. At this time, there is no evidence indicating any danger to the public.

The police department acknowledged public concern and emphasized its commitment to providing accurate information as it becomes available.

“The safety and well-being of our community remain our highest priority,” the department said.

Officials also addressed numerous social media posts related to the incident and encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact Detective Kingery at the Highland Police Department at 618-654-2131, ext. 3.

