Highland Optimist Shootout

HIGHLAND(Girls) 56, Robinson 39

In the first game of the Highland Optimist Shootout, the Highland Lady Bulldogs won by 17 points against the Robinson Maroons. Jordan Bircher led Highland with 15 points while Sophie Fleming had 14 points.

Tensley Dunlap led the Maroons with 20 points and Zoe Tuttle had 7 points.

MVP Sophia Fleming (Highland)

WEBSTER GROVE 55, HIGHLAND 44

In the second game of the Highland Optimist Shootout, the Highland Bulldogs dropped an 11-point game to Webster Grove.

Webster Groves was led by Scottie Adkinson with 25 points and Miles Simpson with 19 points.

Highland was led by Grant Fleming with 19 points, Carter Holthaus with 12 points and Garrin Stone with 10 points.

MVP Scottie Atkinson (Webster Grove)

DeSmet 48, Moline 44

In the third game of the Highland Optimist Shootout, DeSmet was able to get a four-point win over Moline.

DeSmet was led by Ian Thomas with 18 points and Jordan Boyd with 12 points.

Moline was led by Braden Freeman with 13 points and Trey Taylor with 12 points.

MVP Ian Thomas (DeSmet)

Lemont 72, Vianney 69

In the fourth game of Highland Optimist Shootout, Lemont was able to get a close victory against Vianney.

Lemont led 22-18 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 42-32 at halftime. In the third quarter, Vianney came back and was down one 53-52 going into the final quarter.

Lemont outscored Vianney 19-17 in the final quarter.

Lemont was led by Gabriel Sularski with 23 points and Alanas Castillo with 20 points.

Vianney was led by Luke Walsh with 37 points and Ben Karsten with 12 points.

MVP Luke Walsh (Vianney)

Great Crossing 64, Bellaire 63

In the fifth game of the Highland Optimist Shootout, GreatCrossings won at the buzzer after Gage Richardson hit a three-pointer.



Bellaire led 16-10 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Bellaire extended their lead to 35-22. In the third quarter, Great Crossing started chipping away and was down 44-35 going into the final quarter. Great Crossing outscored Bellaire 29-19 in the final quarter.

Bellaire's biggest lead was 13 points.

Great Crossing was led by Malachi Moreno with 21 points, Gage Richardson with 19 points, and Vince Dawson III with 17 points.

Bellaire was led by Shelton Henderson and Anthony Andrews both with 21 points.

MVP Gage Richardson (Great Crossing)

Vashon 59, Quincy 56

In the sixth game of the Highland Optimist Shootout, Vashon gave Quincy their first loss of the season.

Jimmy McKinney III scored 17 points,4 assists, and 3 steals in the game and was the MVP of the game.

Father Tolton 60, John Burroughs 58

In the seventh game of the Highland Optimist Shootout, Father Tolton was able to win a close game.

Tristan Reed scored 29 points for John Burroughs and received the MVP award.

Principia 76, Columbia 35

In the eighth and final game of the Highland Optimist Shootout, Principia dominated throughout the game.

Quentin Coleman had 22 points for Principia and earned MVP honors.

