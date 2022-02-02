HIGHLAND - Highland High School and the surrounding area are in mourning Monday after freshman student Jarron Haberer died in a tragic car accident on January 29, 2022.

At 10:29 p.m. on Saturday, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash on Sportsman Road just north of Rutz Road. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said Haberer was ejected from the vehicle in a “rollover type crash.” He later died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

Highland Principal Dr. Chris Becker wrote this statement to HHS students, faculty and family:

Dear HHS Students, Faculty, and Families,

"It is with a heavy heart I share with our community that this weekend Highland High School lost a member of our school family," Dr. Becker said. "Jarron Haberer, a freshman, was involved in a tragic car accident that took his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jarron’s family during this difficult time. To honor Jarron, we are asking students and staff to wear red on Monday, January 31, in his memory.

"Highland CUSD #5 school counselors, psychologists, and social workers will be available at the high school on Monday, January 31, for students and staff who need support. Additionally, the Highland Area Ministerial Alliance (HAMA) has also volunteered counseling services. The library will be opened as a safe place for students or teachers to talk to professionals."

Dr. Becker continued: "Coping with the loss of a student is never easy and our school community is going through a grieving process at this time. If you have a child who is struggling with these recent events, please let us know so we can offer assistance."

Krystal Connor has started a fund to assist Haberer's family with funeral expenses. She wrote the following on Facebook: "On January 29, 2022, Highland freshman student Jarron Haberer was involved in a tragic car accident that took his life. A parent should never have to worry about how funeral and burial expenses will be paid. Please help a member of this community do what no parent ever should."

