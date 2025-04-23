MARYVILLE – A Highland resident is charged with stalking and more after following the victim to work and planting a GPS tracker in their vehicle.

Devin D. Dunnagan, 33, of Highland, was charged on April 16, 2025, with aggravated stalking, a Class 3 felony. He also faces Class A misdemeanor charges of violating an Order of Protection and unlawful use of an electronic tracking device.

Dunnagan is accused of “following the victim to her place of work, placing her under surveillance” on Feb. 13, 2025, and placing an AutoSky GPS tracking device in the victim’s vehicle on Feb. 28, 2025.

By contacting, stalking, and/or harassing the victim, Dunnagan also violated an active Order of Protection which was issued by a Madison County court in November of 2024 and extended on Feb. 18, 2025.

A petition was filed to deny Dunnagan’s pretrial release, stating officers found the GPS tracker in question after the victim told authorities Dunnagan had placed it inside her vehicle.

“Officers located the device and confirmed it was placed there by a third party at the defendant’s request,” the petition states. “Defendant is subject to an OP [Order of Protection] prohibiting contact with the victim, and previously violated the OP by following the victim to work.”

Dunnagan was arrested by the Maryville Police Department and was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

