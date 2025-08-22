GRANTFORK - Madison County Coroner Nicholas P. Novacich has identified a 21-year-old Highland man who died following a motorcycle crash on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. Gavin L. Schlarmann was operating a 2025 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Illinois Route 160 in Grantfork when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Schlarmann was transported to St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Room in Highland, where he was pronounced dead at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, by the emergency room physician. The preliminary cause of death is blunt head trauma.

The coroner's office said routine toxicology samples were collected and will be tested for drugs and alcohol, with results pending.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Troop 8 and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

A final cause of death will not be issued until all reports are complete.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Meridith Funeral Home in Highland.

