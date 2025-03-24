Highland Man Charged In Jersey County Elderly Battery Case
JERSEYVILLE – A man from Highland faces a felony after attacking an elderly victim in Jersey County.
Loren J. Chassels, 53, of Highland, was charged on March 18, 2025 with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony.
On March 12, 2025, Chassels allegedly caused bodily harm to an elderly victim who was 60 years of age at the time of the incident. Charging documents state Chassels struck the victim in the face with a closed fist.
Chassels has since been granted pretrial release from custody and issued a summons to appear in court.
All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
