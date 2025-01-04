Highland Optimist Shootout

Article continues after sponsor message

HIGHLAND - The Highland Lady Bulldogs secured a decisive 56-39 victory over the Robinson Lady Maroons in the opening game of the Highland Optimist Shootout on Saturday morning.

Highland took an early lead, finishing the first quarter ahead 13-10. The Lady Bulldogs continued to build their advantage, leading 27-16 at halftime. After the break, Highland expanded its lead to 46-23 before Robinson made a push in the final quarter, outscoring Highland 16-10.

Jordan Bircher led Highland's scoring efforts with 15 points and contributed four assists, while teammate Sophia Fleming added 14 points and recorded nine rebounds.

On the Robinson side, Tensley Dunlap was the standout player, scoring 20 points and grabbing four rebounds.

More like this: