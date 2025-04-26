HIGHLAND – The Highland Jaycees will host their annual Schweizerfest on June 6 through 8, 2025, at the town square in Highland.

The event runs Friday evening from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. A total of 100% of all profits are donated back to many different organizations that make up our wonderful community of Highland.

The event will kick off Friday night with food and beer vendors opening around 5 p.m. and rides from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. (wristbands). Vendors will be selling a variety of cuisines and beverages, including BBQ, Tacos, Empanadas, Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes, Burgers, Philly Cheesesteaks, and Lemon Shake-ups. There will be plenty of games, rides, and entertainment for both children and adults all three days.

On Saturday, the Jaycees will kick things off with food and beverages open around noon and run till close. Ride hours are 2-11 p.m. There are several events for everyone to enjoy throughout Saturday. The washers tournament from noon to 4 p.m. There is a free adult beverage tasting from 12-2 p.m. We offer the Kids Corner with free Bounce Houses from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. A Ventriloquist under The Pavillion at 1 p.m. and The cheerleaders routine starts at 2 p.m. The parade at 5 p.m. and Highland Quarterback Club is hosting The Dunk Booth from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. This will be an experience that no one should miss.

Sunday the festivities begin with a Euchre Tournament from 11 a.m-1 p.m. and The Bags Tournament from Noon till 4 p.m. Food and Beverage open at 11 a.m. with another FREE adult beverage sampling from 12-2 p.m., Kids Corner with FREE bounce houses again from 2-8 p.m. The Mad Scientist will begin at 12 with a production called “Up, Up, and Away!” and Rides will roll from 2-8 p.m. (wristbands).

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. on just Saturday this year. It will showcase the outstanding local businesses and organizations in the community. The theme this year is Pirates of the Schweizerfest.

The Rides will offer wristbands on Friday and Sunday ONLY.

The entertainment for this year’s festival is packed with musical groups and productions that the whole family can enjoy. Kicking us off Friday evening, Warren Evans will begin at 5 p.m. under the Pavillion until 7 p.m. then the Cap’n Ed & The Catamarans will be playing the East tent from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Benders N Backroads will close it down in the West Tent from 8:00 p.m. until Midnight.

Entertainment Saturday, kicking things off from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., in the East Tent, is Katie Hatch & Jeff Ward then Shut Up Mark will play from 7-11 p.m. Continuing the groove under the West Tent from 12-3 p.m. is the 501 Jam Band and Headlining is Highland’s very own Aaron Kamm & The One Drops from 8-12 p.m. For the families, under the Pavillion, Doug Mickan the Ventriloquist will start at 1 p.m. then the Highland Cheerleaders at 2 p.m. and RX Blues will close from 4-7 p.m.

Entertainment on Sunday, in the West Tent, a family show from the Mad Scientist begins at 12 p.m. then Twisted Road from 4-8 p.m. Under the Pavillion from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. is the New Prairie Drifters. Closing out the weekend is The Jorrells from 3-7 p.m. under the East Tent.

The Schweizerfest is one of the premier festivals in the St. Louis Metro Area and happen regardless of weather conditions. For more information, check out the Highland Jaycees Facebook page, and come out and enjoy the entertainment and fun all the while supporting the local community.