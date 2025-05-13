HIGHLAND - Melissa Perkes has been honored as the CTE Teacher of the Year in Madison County.

Perkes has taught business and technology at Highland High School for the past 22 years. She teaches a variety of computer classes, including Computer Concepts, Photo Manipulation, Electronic Publishing and more. She noted that while she is grateful for the CTE Teacher of the Year honor, she is mostly proud of her students.

“I truly appreciate the recognition, but the credit belongs to my students,” Perkes said. “Their creativity, dedication, and hard work are what make the program what it is.”

Perkes teaches traditional semester-long classes, but she also oversees students who take courses independently in her classroom. The Media Production class has four students who work independently to create the stadium video board graphics and animations, as well as any graphic or video work that the school needs. Perkes noted that these are “truly exceptional students” who she is proud to mentor.

At Highland High School, students have the opportunity to receive dual credit through Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC). Perkes commended the school’s business department and computer program. She also noted that her coworkers Michele Heinz and Claire Geiger work hard to grow the district’s CTE program alongside her.

“Our department’s goal for the computer program is to match students’ interests with real-world industry applications,” Perkes explained. “My passion for creativity, combined with my commitment to developing courses that reflect industry trends, has added to the program’s growth over the years.”

Perkes is especially proud of a new display she spearheaded at the high school. While she has always displayed student work in her classroom, the school now formally showcases students’ graphic designs in large frames throughout the hallways.

One former student reached out and asked if he could create a graphic solely for the display. Another student thanked Perkes for displaying her work. It’s important to Perkes to give students these opportunities, and hearing their feedback reassured her that she was on the right track.

“Teaching can be hard and definitely has its days, but moments like these make it all worthwhile,” she shared.

She also gave a special shoutout to Hunter Fridley, the CTE Student of the Year for Madison County, and Media Production student Ben Fuhler for their work in the CTE department at Highland High School.

Perkes emphasized that the CTE program would not be possible without the students who make it up, and she enjoys working with every student she encounters. She looks forward to another year of helping her students succeed at the high school level and beyond.

“I love to be creative and aim to spark that same creativity in my students,” Perkes added. “I like to think that I’ve established a classroom environment that is safe, welcoming, and non-judgmental — space for students to experiment with their creativity as well as time to decompress. One of the things I enjoy most about my subject matter is that it gives me time to truly get to know my students. I try to make a point to check in and chat with each of them every day. I’ve also been fortunate, this year especially, to have some exceptionally creative students. I’m always impressed with their work.”

Congratulations to Melissa Perkes for the Madison County CTE Teacher of the Year recognition.

