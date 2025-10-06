HIGHLAND - Clayton Neumann works hard toward his goals.

For his dedication, Clayton Neumann is a Platinum Transportation Student of the Month for Highland High School.

A senior at Highland High School, Neumann has been an involved student since his freshman year. He joined the Future Farmers of America organization and has loved every minute. He also played football for three years.

It can be difficult to balance extracurriculars with academics, but Neumann makes it look effortless. He has maintained his place on the honor roll for all four years of his high school career. He also manages to work part-time, which has been a fantastic learning experience.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

When he’s not busy with school, work or his activities, Neumann can be found seeking out the newest addition to his football cards and LEGOs collections.

If the past four years of high school have been any indicator, Neumann has great potential and the grit to do whatever he sets his mind to. He knows exactly what he plans to do after high school, and his loved ones and teachers know he will be successful.

“I plan on becoming a plumber,” Neumann shared. “I'm a hard worker and will finish any project.”

Congratulations to Clayton for this recognition by Highland High School and Platinum Transportation!

More like this: