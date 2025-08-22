HIGHLAND — Gavin Schlarmann, a dedicated emergency medical technician and firefighter with the City of Highland, died in a motorcycle crash on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, the Highland Police and Fire Departments announced on Friday.

Schlarmann was known for his commitment to public service, frequently responding to ambulance calls and supporting his colleagues at the firehouse.

The Highland Fire Department described Gavin as someone who consistently “stepped up” and “was always the first to step up and the last to leave,” highlighting his courage, compassion, and selflessness.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic passing of Gavin Schlarmann,” the department said in a statement. “His kind spirit touched countless lives. Gavin always greeted you with a smile.”

The loss has deeply affected his family, friends, and fellow public safety personnel.

The Highland Police Department asked the community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Details regarding memorial services will be announced at a later date.

