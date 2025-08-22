WOOD RIVER - Highland High and Father McGivney High emerged as winners in the Madison County Large Schools and Small Schools team golf championships on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

Highland had a team score of 299, while Edwardsville followed with a 304, Collinsville with a 308, and Father McGivney with a 319 score.

Marquette Catholic was fifth in the team standings (326), Alton sixth (330), Granite City (339) was next, then Maryville Christian (340), Triad (342), Civic Memorial (353), and Metro East Lutheran (359).

Charlie James of Maryville Christian blazed the trail for a 72 score to win the Small Schools individual title, and Landon Mayer of Alton won the Large Schools individual crown with a 73.

Noah Cooper of Highland followed in individual standings with a 783, and Brian Cooper of Edwardsville posted a 74, with Kyler Koerkenmeier and Collinsville's Ryker Shea. Carson Jones of Marquette had a 75, then came Mason Uhercik of Granite City (76) with the same score as Henry Willenborg of McGivney, Highland's Nolan Houchins and Bradley Goodwin of Father McGivney.

