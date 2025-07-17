Highland Family Faces Devastating Loss In House Fire
HIGHLAND - Brittany Horrell is organizing a fundraiser for a Highland family to support them after they lost their home in a fire.
The family, described as "one of our own," experienced a devastating loss when their house was destroyed.
Horrell emphasized the urgency of the situation and said, "We are trying to help raise some money to help one of our own. This family tragically lost everything in a house fire last night."
She encouraged community members to contribute, saying, "Anything and everything helps at this time. Let's come together as a community and help raise them up."
Donations are being accepted to assist the family in recovering from the fire.
Horrell expressed gratitude for the support received so far, thanking donors for their contributions and assistance.
