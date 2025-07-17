HIGHLAND - Brittany Horrell is organizing a fundraiser for a Highland family to support them after they lost their home in a fire.

The family, described as "one of our own," experienced a devastating loss when their house was destroyed.

Horrell emphasized the urgency of the situation and said, "We are trying to help raise some money to help one of our own. This family tragically lost everything in a house fire last night."

Article continues after sponsor message

She encouraged community members to contribute, saying, "Anything and everything helps at this time. Let's come together as a community and help raise them up."

Donations are being accepted to assist the family in recovering from the fire.

Horrell expressed gratitude for the support received so far, thanking donors for their contributions and assistance.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

More like this: