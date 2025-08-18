HIGHLAND - Kevin Johnson, owner of Artisan Stone Interiors in Highland, was recently airlifted to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis after sustaining three skull fractures and a brain bleed in a suspected hit-and-run accident while test-riding his rebuilt e-bike. The incident, which left Johnson unable to perform the physical labor required for his flooring business due to a strict 10-pound lifting restriction, has also resulted in mounting medical bills and financial strain.

Johnson, who does not recall the details of the crash, said the severe damage to his e-bike led doctors to suspect a collision with a vehicle. He is currently recovering at Barnes Hospital and has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover medical expenses, living costs, and to keep Artisan Stone Interiors operational during his recovery.

“I’m grateful to be here today and recovering,” Johnson said. “The good news is that I am healing, but recovery comes with major challenges. With hospital bills, everyday expenses, and the slowdown of my flooring installation business, it’s been overwhelming to try and keep up.”

Johnson is seeking support through donations or by sharing his fundraiser, emphasizing that any contribution would make a significant difference as he works toward healing and rebuilding his business.

Click here for the GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/6vmmg-support-kevins-recovery-from-skull-fractures

