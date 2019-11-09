HIGHLAND - The Highland High School football team played hard, with heart and with purpose, but in the end, couldn’t overcome the powerful Rochester Rockets and lost 42-7 in the second round of the Class 5A football playoffs at Highland High School.

The Bulldogs moved the ball pretty well and got a 4-yard touchdown run from quarterback Brent Wuebbles early in the second quarter that put the Bulldogs down 14-7. But it was the Rockets from there. The Rockets scored on a 70-yard throw and a 3-yard run to make it 28-7 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs and Rockets both played stellar defense and didn't let a score. The fourth quarter it was all Rockets. The Rockets scored on a 28-yard run and then a 72-yard run.

The Highland Bulldogs close the season at 7-4. Rochester 10-1 advances to the quarterfinals and will play Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

