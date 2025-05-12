HIGHLAND — The Highland Bulldogs played some difficult competition on Friday, May 9, 2025, and Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Edwardsville.

Highland dropped both games in a doubleheader at Edwardsville on Saturday, May 10, 2025, falling 7-5 in the opener and 6-5 to Chatham Glenwood in the nightcap. The losses left Highland with a 14-11 overall record, but the Bulldogs have maintained their second-place standing in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 6-1 mark.

Highland head coach Joel Hawkins described the season as "OK" but sees potential for improvement.

"It's OK," Hawkins said. "We know they're a really quality group, and then, we have the Triad team coming on Monday and Wednesday. And in our conference (the Mississippi Valley Conference), that's a big deal to all of us, too. Anyway, it's a lot of fun."

Senior Garrin Stone leads the Bulldogs with a .405 batting average this season.

Looking ahead, Highland prepares for a busy week with a home game against Triad at 4:30 p.m. Monday, followed by an away game at Triad on Wednesday. The Bulldogs are also focused on the upcoming IHSA Class 3A playoffs.

"Yes, sir," Hawkins said. "We're excited to play baseball any day. Especially on these nice days like this."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

