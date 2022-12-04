HIGHLAND - The Highland Arts Council hosted the sixth annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Expo 2022 at the Highland Masonic Lodge on Saturday, November 19. It featured over twenty regional visual and performing artists, grades 5-12, showcasing their talent for the public.

Featured were visual artists Reagan Adolph, Maccenna Fischer, and MariEva Mallrich of Highland High School; Jameson Mallrich of Highland Middle School; Hazel Bast of Highland Elementary; Olivia Clark, Cora Eversgerd, Hayli Rinne, Hailey Rolfingsmeyer and Emma C. Toeben of Central Community High School in Breese; Wade Diekemper, Isabelle Gilomen, Maggie Maxwell, and Maddie Quaid of Carlyle High School; Clara Ledbetter who is homeschooled, and Lipika Singh of Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville.

Performing artists were Elias Allen, Maddalena Altmeyer, and Lukas Raynor of Highland High School and Emma Jaco of Highland Middle School.

The Highland Arts Council actively promotes the arts in and around the community of Highland, providing a showcase for local artists and educational opportunities for many to be exposed to the arts.

HAC enriches lives through the appreciation of the arts, and the annual Youth Arts Expo is one of the many exciting ways that HAC encourages artists and those who enjoy art, Lynnette Schuepbach, Highland Arts Council spokesperson, said.

