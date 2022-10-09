BUZZ MAGAZINE - The Highland Arts Council is set to celebrate world-class art in a hometown atmosphere with its 18th annual Art in the Park AND its recently dedicated mural on the wall of the Weinheimer Community Center in Highland.

A multitude of people will enjoy the two-day juried exhibit and sale of works by professional artists on October 7-9, 2022, at Lindendale Park in Highland. Art in the Park is free and open to the public and features original works in a wide range of art mediums, including painting, clay, glass, drawing/pastels, fabric/fiber, wood, sculpture, photography, jewelry, graphics/printmaking, and mixed media.

A special area for emerging artists (college students or recent graduates) to showcase their work and offer artwork for sale is new for Art in the Park. HAC feels it is important for the community to support these emerging artists and encourage them to become the best they can be.

“This family-friendly festival brings professional artwork to the community while providing music, food, and fun for children and adults,” said Lynnette Schuepbach, the event chairperson and the president of the Highland Arts Council, the producer of Art in the Park.

Throughout the weekend, artists will share their art as finished items and as part of their demonstrations at their booths. By learning how each medium is produced, attendees will see the value of each piece. In addition to the work of professional artists, you will enjoy a Youth Art Exhibit made by students attending surrounding schools. Children may want to participate in an interactive public art banner that they can paint on.

“We hope to not only promote artists over the course of the weekend but also to inspire new artists and art enthusiasts,” said Schuepbach. “There aren’t many other places where kids can start their own art collections with just a few dollars.” The Art Gallery…Just for Kids allows any child up to the age of 18 to purchase artwork donated by exhibiting artists for $5. In addition, young people can create their own art projects in the Kids Kreation area.

Food and drinks will be available throughout the fair. Lindendale Park is handicap accessible and parking is free. Artwork will be exhibited and offered for sale from 10-5 on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 from 11-4.

While you are in Highland for Art in the Park, take time to view the recently dedicated mural, designed and painted by Robert and Liza Fishbone on the Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St in Highland. This father-daughter team of On the Wall Productions based in St. Louis has been involved with approximately 200 mural projects, with a wide variety of clients, and in several states. The mural is a combination of historic icons and our hope for a bright future. The mural is HAC’s newest addition to the Art Walk, a self-guided tour of artwork throughout the city.

For more information, visit www.highlandartscouncil.org or follow the Highland Arts Council on Facebook and Twitter.

Everyone wants to tell the story of their lives, and artists are no exception. During Art in the Park, you will have time to meet artists and listen to the stories behind their artwork.

Brady Kesner, a photographic artist from Highland, Illinois might tell you this. “I spent four days in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park of East Tennessee chasing this landscape photography addiction that I have and came home with some nice images and a relaxed state of mind. Nature is good for that. I got rained on all four days and didn't see a sunrise or sunset but that's what nature gifted me. And that works just fine. Those conditions were ideal for the waterscape and delightfully foggy forest scenes like this one from Cades Cove. The trees are a gift.”

“I am fascinated and sometimes obsessed with the process of visualizing a shape in my mind’s eye and working through the engineering, mechanical and fabrication steps to build a finished piece,” said David Bailey, jewelry artist from Alton. “It is always wonderful to behold a finished piece that came from the cosmos between my ears.”

“My favorite part of the design is mixing the blocks of color to create just the color I have in mind,” says Peggy Bellm-Carnley, a mixed media artist from Highland, Illinois. “My work is created with polymer clay, a man-made material that is light in weight, but very strong and durable. Each design is my original work. Each piece is one of a kind.

“Some people have never heard the terms Steampunk and Cyberpunk,” confesses Greg and Janey Brummett, artists from Highland, entered in the sculpture category. “We create industrial art lamps and tables in these styles using antiques, 100-year-old barn wood, and copper fold form. Everything is handcrafted in our studio.”

This story originally ran in the October 2022 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.