SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 73 new deaths in Illinois from COVID-19 complications and 1,287 additional cases of coronavirus disease.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 13,549 cases, including 380 deaths, in 77 counties in Illinois. Coles, Lawrence, Richland, and Shelby counties are now reporting cases. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

This is a summary of those who died and their counties:

Article continues after sponsor message



- Champaign County: 1 male 80s

- Christian County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 30s, 3 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 1 unknown, 8 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- Ford County: 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s

- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70s

- Monroe County: 1 male 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- Winnebago County: 2 males 80s

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data is provisional and will change.

More like this: