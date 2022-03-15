STAUNTON - The Highball Chapter of Ducks Unlimited had a highly successful banquet recently with just under 500 people attending and grossing more than $100,000. The crowd willingly donated thousands of dollars to help with conservation.

Jim and Kelli Steward are spokespeople for the event. Jim said he wants to thank everyone for their generous donations, support, underwrites, and sponsorships.

“We are humbled by the tremendous support we received from local businesses and individuals,” he said. “ We couldn't do what we do without their continued support. We are very excited to see those dollars being used for conservation.

Kelli Steward said this was the most ever raised for this Ducks Unlimited Chapter.

“We are ranked in the top 10 in the State of Illinois when it comes to raising money for conservation,” she said. “We work hard to improve year after year. At this point, we are maxed out on the number of people that we can have in the hall so we are working to improve from the inside. What can we change? What should we build upon? What is working? What is not working?

“In order to be successful, we meet often as a group, have developed and maintained huge friendships with each other, and begin working on the next year's banquet as soon as the current year is complete. We already have items for next year and the year after. It takes a huge commitment from our chapter volunteers because it is not just a one-day affair.”

Kelli said it takes us all year to get ready for the event and discuss what they can do to improve so that more dollars are raised.

“We not only have to keep our current volunteers, but we have to work to include the younger generation so that our efforts can be continued,” she said. “That is one of the reasons we work to bring in what we call our greenwings. They are the future of conservation and they have to learn about it now in order to do something about it later.

“Phil Vesper started this chapter about 25 years ago. He has worked to grow the chapter and build revenue for Ducks Unlimited by recruiting dedicated people who care about the environment. It has grown from a very small chapter to one of the biggest benefits for Ducks Unlimited in the state.”

“Terry and Dianne Zarr followed Phil with his chapter and the rest is history,” Kelli added. “Our committee consists of about 25 fully dedicated individuals who continue to work hard and improve upon raising money for the ducks!”

