The Highball Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is gearing up for its annual dinner auction. The banquet will be on March 14th at the Crystal Ballroom in Staunton, Illinois. Numerous local businesses and individuals have donated and underwritten many auction items and prizes. Our chapter takes pride in ensuring that entire families can enjoy a night out in support of such a worthy cause. All money collected will go to the preservation of our precious wetlands, many of those projects currently being completed in this area.

The Highball Chapter has volunteers, members, and donors from all over. Woodworker, Walter Hemberger from Brighton, graciously donated a Jack Daniels barrel table. Local artist, Rodney Martin from Godfrey, donated two original waterfowl paintings and a couple of prints. Victory Lane sponsored many items in support of Ducks Unlimited. Businesses from Mt. Olive, Staunton, Benld, Troy, Hamel, Prairietown, Alton, Carlinville, Litchfield, Bethalto, and many more continue to underwrite and support the Highball Chapter. Phillip’s 66 annually contributes to our cause. Building relationships with area businesses has allowed us to grow and provide an amazing dinner auction for families who want to make a difference.

The banquet itself will boast an attendance gift for every Greenwing with games to play and prizes to win. Young children can golf, shoot basketball, and play guessing games. Women will have the opportunity to participate in raffles where more prizes can be won. Games cater to both men and women. Whether you “Spin to Win,” play Plinko, or choose lucky eggs, there is something for everyone! Between the games, raffles, silent auction, and live auction, there is truly something for the entire family.

If you are interested in purchasing dinner tickets, becoming a sponsor, donating or underwriting to promote your business, or just purchasing raffle tickets, please contact Jim at 618-409-5118 or Terry at 618-781-0064. Current members can enjoy a meal, free soda, and draft beer for $30 a couple. Non-members are $50 per couple. Sponsorships are $300 with a print or $250 without a print. Those sponsorships include $200 worth of raffle tickets and a sponsor only drawing. Underwrites vary from $25 to $1200. Basically, whatever you want to do, we can accommodate. Come join us on March 14th. Purchase tickets before March 7th, and you will be put into an early bird drawing. Call Jim or Terry for tickets and more information today! This is an event you don’t want to miss!

