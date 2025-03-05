JERSEY COUNTY — A power outage affecting approximately 885 customers occurred on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, due to high winds that toppled a tree into a substation, according to Ameren Illinois Spokesperson Brian Bretsch. The outage impacted several communities, including Elsah, Dow, Grafton, Brussels, Godfrey, and Golden Eagle.

The incident occurred at 12:25 p.m., prompting immediate action from Ameren crews. Bretsch noted that while there were multiple wind-related outages throughout the service territory, none were classified as large-scale.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We've had several wind-related outages today in different parts of our service territory," he said. "We have not experienced any large-scale outages, but some outages in the 1,000 to 2,000 range."

Bretsch added that following the tree's impact on the substation, crews began conducting tests on the transformers within the substation to assess any potential damage before restoring power.

"Customers will be without power during this testing," Bretsch explained.

Ameren officials are monitoring the situation and working to ensure that service is restored safely and efficiently.

More like this: