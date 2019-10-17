High Waters Cancel Catfish Tournament in Grafton Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRAFTON — High water levels on the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers have canceled The River Rat King Kat Classic catfish tournament that was planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, in Grafton. Article continues after sponsor message The Meeting of the Great Rivers All Around Alton, Illinois, website had the announcement posted this week. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending