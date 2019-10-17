High Waters Cancel Catfish Tournament in Grafton
October 17, 2019 2:00 PM October 17, 2019 2:01 PM
Listen to the story
GRAFTON — High water levels on the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers have canceled The River Rat King Kat Classic catfish tournament that was planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, in Grafton.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Meeting of the Great Rivers All Around Alton, Illinois, website had the announcement posted this week.