GODFREY – High school seniors and their parents are invited to discover what Lewis and Clark Community College has to offer during a special Senior Open House, Thursday, Dec. 1. From 4-6 p.m., in the Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe Room 141, prospective students and incoming students alike can check in with financial aid and admissions advisors, schedule advising appointments as needed, speak one-on-one with program coordinators and faculty, learn how to get involved with student clubs and activities on campus, and join student-led tours of campus.

“It’s an informal and informative event we hope district high school seniors will take advantage of,” said Yvette McLemore, director of L&C’s High School Partnership program, who is coordinating the event. “It’s a perfect opportunity for them to learn what we’re all about, connect with future faculty members, and even make connections with student clubs before they even start classes.”

December graduates who have already applied and registered for L&C’s Spring 2023 classes will have the opportunity to find their classrooms, pick up their parking passes, get their student IDs, and even purchase their books at the L&C Bookstore. (*Students who need to use their financial aid to pay for books can do so two weeks before school begins.)

After a tour, guests can come back to Trimpe to warm up with some hot chocolate and cookies and grab some free Trailblazers swag to take home. Anyone with questions about this event can contact the High School Partnership Office at (618) 468-5050. Anyone who would like to enroll, or has general questions about getting started, can call/text the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu.

