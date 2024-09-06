Non-Conference

Althoff Catholic 61, St. Teresa 0

Quincy, 42, Alton 13

Nokomis 49, Argenta-Oreana 0

Belleville East 28, Pekin 21

Breese Central 49, Mater Dei 13

Calhoun 14, Camp Point Central 13

Civic Memorial 21, East Alton-Wood River 8

Clinton 35, Marquette Catholic 7

Collinsville 21, Centralia 19

Waterloo 31, Columbia 14

Highland 42, Mahomet-Seymour 41

Freeburg 41, Jerseyville 7

Marion 51, Granite City 0

Benton 56, Salem 0

Fort Zumwalt West (Mo.) 49, Belleville West 19

Buchanan (Mo.) 55, O’Fallon 20

Jacksonville Rout 61, White Hall-North Greene 6

Roxana 57, Red Bud 26

Triad 17, Mt. Zion 10

Greenfield-Northwestern 36, Unity-Payson 12

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 36, Wesclin 0

Chester 56, Pinckneyville 6

Sacred Heart-Griffin 43, Mascoutah 22

West Central 10, Brown County 8

Carrollton 20, Concord Tropia 6

Pleasant Hill 20, Beardstown 0

Lawrence Central (Ind.) 22, Edwardsville 21

South Central

Greenville 41, Hillsboro 7

Litchfield 30, Piasa Southwestern 6

Vandalia 36, Staunton 14

Pana 26, Carlinville 14

Virden-North Mac 54, Gillespie 13

