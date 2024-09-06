High School Play It Again Sports Week 2 Football Scoreboard
Non-Conference
Althoff Catholic 61, St. Teresa 0
Quincy, 42, Alton 13
Nokomis 49, Argenta-Oreana 0
Belleville East 28, Pekin 21
Breese Central 49, Mater Dei 13
Calhoun 14, Camp Point Central 13
Civic Memorial 21, East Alton-Wood River 8
Clinton 35, Marquette Catholic 7
Collinsville 21, Centralia 19
Waterloo 31, Columbia 14
Highland 42, Mahomet-Seymour 41
Freeburg 41, Jerseyville 7
Marion 51, Granite City 0
Benton 56, Salem 0
Fort Zumwalt West (Mo.) 49, Belleville West 19
Buchanan (Mo.) 55, O’Fallon 20
Jacksonville Rout 61, White Hall-North Greene 6
Roxana 57, Red Bud 26
Triad 17, Mt. Zion 10
Greenfield-Northwestern 36, Unity-Payson 12
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 36, Wesclin 0
Chester 56, Pinckneyville 6
Sacred Heart-Griffin 43, Mascoutah 22
West Central 10, Brown County 8
Carrollton 20, Concord Tropia 6
Pleasant Hill 20, Beardstown 0
Lawrence Central (Ind.) 22, Edwardsville 21
South Central
Greenville 41, Hillsboro 7
Litchfield 30, Piasa Southwestern 6
Vandalia 36, Staunton 14
Pana 26, Carlinville 14
Virden-North Mac 54, Gillespie 13
